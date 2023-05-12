Race teams ask NASCAR for ‘meaningful’ talks as their business model dispute skids toward summer
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The fight between NASCAR and its teams over a new revenue model led the owners of 16 organizations to send a letter to NASCAR’s board of directors asking for “meaningful dialog” regarding the franchise model system. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter sent via email on May 1. The letter acknowledges that previous conversations with NASCAR have been productive and there is a “tentative acceptance of the economic split of a new media deal.” But it makes clear there is an impasse over the future of the charter system.