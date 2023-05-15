Cars are getting more expensive. Here’s how to keep yours on the road longer to avoid costly payents
By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer
DETROIT (AP) — With the average new-vehicle price in the U.S. at nearly $48,000 and the cost of a used automobile averaging almost $29,000, many people are getting repairs done and keeping their vehicles longer. That’s boosted the average age of a vehicle on U.S. roads to a record 12.5 years this year, according to state registration data gathered by S&P Global Mobility. Experts say you can keep your car running longer by following the manufacturer’s maintenance schedule, making sure oils and filters are changed. You can also keep rust down by washing it frequently, and you should never ignore a check engine light because it could be warning of something serious.