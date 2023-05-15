South Korean president urges expanded technology cooperation with Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has met with Japanese business leaders and called for expanded technology cooperation between the countries, which he described as a key element in broader efforts to improve relations. Yoon has met twice with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in recent weeks, demonstrating their intent to overcome historical grievances that have strained ties for years and to strengthen cooperation in response to shared challenges, including a nuclear-armed North Korea and growing Chinese assertiveness in the region. They will meet again this weekend at a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, where they will also hold talks together with U.S. President Joe Biden.

