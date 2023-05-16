American Airlines signs DFW Airport lease deal that includes money for a new, 6th terminal

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is one step closer to having a long-planned new terminal. Officials from the airport and American Airlines — DFW’s main tenant — said Tuesday they have signed a new lease agreement. The deal includes $1.6 billion to build a new, sixth terminal, plus money to renovate one of the current terminals and add more gates. The work is designed to prepare the airport and Fort Worth-based American for expected growth in air travel. DFW is the second-busiest airport in the world, behind only Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.