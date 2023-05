The Home Depot’s robust growth during the coronavirus pandemic is starting to slow as anticipated, with the retailer’s fiscal first-quarter revenue missing Wall Street’s estimates and a key sales figure declining. The Atlanta-based company also cut its full-year earnings and sales outlooks. Shares dropped more than 3% before the market open on Tuesday.

