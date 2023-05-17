1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible sells for $38 million at NYC auction

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible that is one of the world’s oldest surviving biblical manuscripts has sold for $38 million in New York. The auction house Sotheby’s says the Codex Sassoon was purchased by former U.S. Ambassador to Romania Alfred H. Moses and donated to ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv. Its $38 million price tag is one of the highest prices every fetched for a manuscript at auction. The Codex Sassoon got its name in 1929 when it was purchased by David Solomon Sassoon, a son of an Iraqi Jewish business magnate.

