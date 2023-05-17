Nigerian doctors begin 5-day strike, leaving many without health care

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Many patients in Nigeria are left without health care as the association of doctors in government hospitals began a five-day strike to demand better conditions for their members. The president of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the strike became necessary after the government’s refusal to increase their salaries and to invest more in hospitals. Nigeria’s public health sector hasn’t been adequately funded for many years. That has caused health workers to often embark on strike to demand improved welfare.

