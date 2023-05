Hyundai and Kia have recently become the automakers to beat in some of the most important and competitive segments. From family-friendly midsize SUVs like the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride to electric vehicles such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, these sister companies hold the top spots in many of Edmunds’ rankings. Ride along with the Edmunds experts as we take a deeper look at this trend.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.