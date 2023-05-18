Biden, Japan’s Kishida meet ahead of G-7 summit, vowing to ‘stand strong’ against global threats

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — President Joe Biden is in Japan for global diplomacy in a nation that has already tightened its economic and national security alliance with the U.S. He met privately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before joining the Group of Seven gathering of major industrialized nations. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen security and economic cooperation. The summit setting of Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped the first nuclear bomb in 1945 during World War II, takes on new resonance as the U.S., Japan and their allies strategize on dealing with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

By JOSH BOAK, ZEKE MILLER and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press

