Debt ceiling negotiators rushing for weekend deal, but much work remains

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiators from the White House met over the debt limit with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s emissaries at the Capitol. They were grinding through a second day of head-to-head talks trying to strike a budget deal. President Joe Biden and McCarthy both tapped their top representatives to work more furiously ahead of a deadline as soon as June 1. That’s when the U.S. could run out of funds to pay its obligations, sparking an economic crisis. Upbeat, McCarthy said it was important to have an “agreement in principle” this weekend to get to a House vote next week. Biden is expected to be updated while he is at the Group of Seven summit in Japan.

