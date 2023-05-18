Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits, labor market still showing strength

Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week following a spike the previous week that some saw as a sign that higher interest rates were finally hobbling the labor market. The Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for jobless claims for the week ending May 6 fell by 22,000 to 242,000 from 264,000 the week before. The weekly claims numbers are broadly as representative of the number of U.S. layoffs. The four-week moving average of claims, which flattens some of the week-to-week fluctuations, ticked down by 1,000 to 244,250. Overall, 1.8 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended April 29.

