G7 stance on China complicated by huge stakes in economic ties, cooperation on global issues

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies are generally united in voicing concern about China. The question is how to translate that worry into action. Over the past two years, President Joe Biden’s administration has sought to reframe the relationship with Beijing and build support among like-minded nations for a strong response to what officials in Washington and some other Western democracies say is “economic coercion.” But the G7 also hopes to cooperate with Beijing on broader global issues such as climate change, the war in Ukraine and the debt problems of a growing number of developing economies. And all the G7 countries have a big stake in strong ties with the world’s second-largest economy.

By ELAINE KURTENBACH and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

