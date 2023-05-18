Japan, Britain strike ‘historic accord’ on cooperation in defense, clean energy, semiconductors

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Japan and Britain have struck what they are calling a historic accord on cooperation in defense, clean energy and semiconductors. The pact was announced as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan. The two sides said the pact would strengthen their cooperation in economic, security and technological fields. Earlier Thursday, Sunak said Japanese companies had committed to investing 17.7 billion pounds ($22 billion) in clean energy projects. They include funding for offshore wind and low carbon hydrogen projects.

