Judge not inclined to shut down pipeline, pleads with Wisconsin tribe to work with oil company

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge signaled Thursday that he won’t order an energy company to shut down an oil pipeline. A Wisconsin tribe argumes that rapid erosion could expose the line and cause a massive oil spill on reservation land. In some places, the Bad River now flows less than 15 feet from where Enbridge’s Line 5 is buried. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa are worried that a spill could devastate their land. But U.S. District Judge William Conley said the tribe’s concerns were undermined by its decision to not let Enbridge reinforce the land around its pipeline.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

