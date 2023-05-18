Judge not inclined to shut down pipeline, pleads with Wisconsin tribe to work with oil company
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Associated Press/Report for America
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge signaled Thursday that he won’t order an energy company to shut down an oil pipeline. A Wisconsin tribe argumes that rapid erosion could expose the line and cause a massive oil spill on reservation land. In some places, the Bad River now flows less than 15 feet from where Enbridge’s Line 5 is buried. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa are worried that a spill could devastate their land. But U.S. District Judge William Conley said the tribe’s concerns were undermined by its decision to not let Enbridge reinforce the land around its pipeline.