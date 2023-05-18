Train engineers union reaches first sick-time deal with Norfolk Southern railroad

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The union that represents railroad engineers has finally secured its first deal for paid sick time with Norfolk Southern. It comes several months after other rail unions began reaching similar agreements with the major freight railroads. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen announced the deal with the railroad Thursday. About 3,300 engineers who operate trains for Norfolk Southern will soon get five days of paid sick leave along with the option to convert two personal leave days to sick time. The deal follows the model established by the conductors union, which is somewhat better than the deals the smaller rail unions reached. Train crews work more demanding, unpredictable schedules than other rail workers.

