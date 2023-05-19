American Airlines says it has a deal with the pilots’ union on a new contract; won’t disclose terms

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines says it has a tentative contract agreement with pilots. American said Friday that it has negotiated a four-year deal with the Allied Pilots Association that includes industry-leading pay and profit-sharing. Rank-and-file pilots would have to ratify the deal before it takes effect. Just a few weeks ago, pilots were voting to authorize a strike, although there are many legal obstacles that prevent airline workers from going on strike. American did not disclosed terms of the tentative agreement with pilots, who are seeking pay increases and better schedules.

