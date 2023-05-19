Here come more sanctions: How effective are they are stopping Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and other Group of Seven nations are rolling out a new wave of global sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The latest sanctions target hundreds of people and firms — including those helping Moscow evade existing sanctions. They also target new sectors of Russia’s economy. From freezing central bank funds to imposing a price cap on Russian oil and diesel, the G7 nations are finding ways to restrict Russia’s access to supplies to build its war capabilities. But there are limits to how much impact the sanctions can have.