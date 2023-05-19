Most favor pairing debt limit rise with deficit cuts, but few following debate closely: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that most U.S. adults say they are highly concerned about how the nation’s economy would be affected if the debt limit isn’t increased and the government can’t pay its debts. That’s according to a survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows 6 in 10 adults say they want any increase in the debt limit to be coupled with agreed-upon terms for reducing the federal budget deficit. At the same time, Americans are more likely to disapprove than approve of how President Joe Biden and congressional negotiators in both political parties are handling negotiations.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

