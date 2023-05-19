Philanthropy helps boost manufacturing in areas with high job vacancies

CLEVELAND (AP) — Manufacturers in Cleveland and other cities, including Buffalo, Chicago, and Milwaukee, are dealing with a retiring workforce that’s left thousands of jobs unfilled. Nationally, the industry’s job gap is projected to hit 2 million by 2030, according to the National Association of Manufacturers. And now with $5 million in federal stimulus money, they expect to help create thousands of new manufacturing jobs over the next few years. Philanthropy is investing millions of dollars in the Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network, a Cleveland nonprofit consulting group that’s leading the hiring push. The Cleveland Foundation has given $2.5 million as a capital building grant to the nonprofit and to help it set up the internships.

By TOM BRECKENRIDGE of The Land Chronicle of Philanthropy

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.