Ukraine’s president begins visit to Saudi Arabia, aims to enhance ties with Arab world

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he has begun a visit to Saudi Arabia where Arab leaders are holding a summit. Zelenskyy said in a tweet Friday that his aim is to “enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world.” Among other topics he mentioned were Russia’s annexation of Crimea, a peace “formula,” and energy cooperation. He said he will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and hold other bilateral talks. A senior Ukrainian official says Zelenskyy will later travel to a Group of Seven summit in Japan. He earlier this week returned from a three-day trip to Italy, the Vatican, Germany, France and the U.K. where he sought to ensure more weapons supplies.

