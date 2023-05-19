What to stream this weekend: Jack Harlow’s acting debut, Kesha, Scott brothers on HGTV

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Kesha and Dave Matthews Band, while rapper Jack Harlow stars in a remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” and wilderness expert Bear Grylls tests contestants on their survival skills, physicality and gross-out tolerance with “I Survived Bear Grylls.” Anna Nicole Smith gets the Netflix documentary treatment in “Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me,” chronicling her life as a model, Playboy playmate and reality star. And stock up on tissues because home renovation twins Drew and Jonathan Scott’s series “Celebrity IOU” is back with new episodes on HGTV.

