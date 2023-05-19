Wisconsin man charged with hacking sports betting accounts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man is charged in a plot to hack and steal from thousands of sports betting accounts. Court documents allege that 18-year-old Joseph Garrison and others stole roughly $600,000 from 1,600 accounts on an unnamed sports betting website. The U.S. Attorneys office says Garrison turned himself in to authorities in New York on Thursday. Garrison would face up to 57 years in prison if convicted of the six charges against him, which include wire fraud and unauthorized computer access. Prosecutors say Garrison and others used usernames and passwords exposed by other data breaches to gain access to some 60,000 accounts.

