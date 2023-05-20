Debt limit talks seem to make little headway as Biden, world leaders watch from afar for progress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Debt limit talks between the White House and House Republicans stopped, started and stopped again heading into a weekend where President Joe Biden and world leaders watched from afar, hoping high-stakes negotiations would make progress on avoiding a potentially catastrophic federal default. In a sign of a renewed bargaining session, food was brought to the negotiating room at the Capitol on Saturday morning, only to be carted away hours later. No meeting was likely Saturday, according to a person familiar with the state of the talks. Biden is attending a meeting of global leaders in Japan and on Saturday he tried to reassure them that the United States would not default.

