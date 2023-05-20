Park rangers rescue fallen climber at Alaska’s Denali National Park

TALKEETNA, Alaska (AP) — National Park Service rangers have rescued a climber who fell from a 3-mile (5-kilometer) high ridge at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska. Park officials say a mountaineering ranger evacuated the 24-year-old Japanese climber Saturday from a point at 15,100 feet. The climber suffered minor injuries and was transferred by helicopter to a hospital. Officials say the climber’s partner told rangers the fall occurred Friday night while they were on a route known as the West Buttress to Peters Glacier. Rangers began an aerial and ground search, but cloudy weather conditions prevented a helicopter from accessing the climber’s location. The incident comes just over a week after two climbers who went missing were presumed dead.

