British government reduces stake in bailed-out bank NatWest to below 40%

LONDON (AP) — The British government has sold a further stake in one of the banks that it bailed out at the height of the global financial crisis in 2008, when the banking system was teetering on the edge of collapse. In a statement Monday, the Treasury said it had sold shares in NatWest that are valued at 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion). As a result of the latest stake sale, its stake in the bank has fallen below 40%. Royal Bank of Scotland — as it was known then — was one of the biggest near-collapses during the financial crisis following years of rapid expansion that saw it become one of the world’s biggest banks.

