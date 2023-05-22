Ford says it will stop competing in over-served markets, won’t be all things to all people

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford CEO Jim Farley says the company will stop competing in over-served market segments and instead will place big bets on connected vehicles and digital services. Farley said ahead of the company’s capital markets day event Monday that the days of Ford being all things to all people are over. He says Ford will be competing differently, going for tailored ownership experiences rather than “jockeying for slivers of market share.” The company is expected to detail how it will accomplish this at the daylong event near its headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.

