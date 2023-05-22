G20 delegates begin meeting in disputed Kashmir, with region’s intense security largely out of view

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Delegates from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations have begun a meeting on tourism in Indian-controlled Kashmir that was condemned by China and Pakistan, as authorities reduced the visibility of security in the disputed region’s main city. The meeting is the first significant international event in Kashmir since New Delhi stripped the Muslim-majority region of its semi-autonomy in 2019. Indian authorities hope the meeting will show that the contentious changes have brought peace and prosperity to the region. The delegates will discuss topics such as ecotourism and destination management. Regional rivals Pakistan and China, as well as a U.N. human rights expert, have criticized the decision to host the meeting in Kashmir.

