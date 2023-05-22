Insider Q&A: Doug Bauer, CEO of homebuilder Tri Pointe Homes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — By almost any measure, the U.S. housing market has yet to emerge from a more than year-long slump, with sales of previously occupied U.S. homes down 28% in the first quarter from a year earlier, and sales of new homes down 16%. Doug Bauer is CEO of Nevada-based Tri Pointe Homes, which builds homes in California, Arizona, Texas and seven other states. Bauer spoke with The Associated Press about the state of the housing market, how lowering prices and beefing up incentives have helped win over buyers navigating higher interest rates, and the challenge of improving housing affordability in America.

