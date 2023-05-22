Montana is banning TikTok. But can the state enforce the law and fend off lawsuits?

NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok is challenging Montana’s first-of-its kind law that makes it illegal for people to use the social media app in the state. Monday’s lawsuit is the second against the state since the ban was adopted last week. The law’s effects would be more far-reaching than bans already in place in nearly half the states and the U.S. federal government that prohibit use of the app on government devices. Experts say it will be extremely difficult to enforce, if not impossible.

