Oklahoma lures Enel solar panel manufacturing facility with $180M incentive package
By SEAN MURPHY
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Enel North America says it’s planning to invest more than $1 billion and will create about 1,000 new jobs with a new solar cell and panel manufacturing facility in eastern Oklahoma. The company announced on Monday that construction will start in the fall. Oklahoma landed the project after the Legislature and governor agreed to offer up to $180 million in tax rebates if the company hits certain benchmarks over the next several years. In order to qualify for the entire $180 million in incentives, the company would have to spend at least $1.8 billion in qualifying capital expenditures and create 1,400 permanent new jobs.