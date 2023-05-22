Zoom Video: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $15.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The video-conferencing company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

