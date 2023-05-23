Climate protesters dragged from Shell shareholder meeting as they rush stage

LONDON (AP) — Climate change protesters have been dragged away as they tried to storm the stage at Shell’s shareholder meeting. Activist investors added pressure with a resolution demanding the oil and gas giant beef up its emissions strategy. Shell Chairman Andrew Mackenzie couldn’t start Tuesday’s meeting for more than an hour as dozens of protesters chanted “Shut down Shell.” Several who tried to run onto the stage were stopped by security guards who carried them out in London. The activists say Shell and other fossil fuel firms are making record profits at the cost of the environment. Shareholders rejected a resolution from activist investors calling for Shell to strengthen its goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

