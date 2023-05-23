Skip to Content
Just in case: Anxious retirees, social service groups among those making default contingency plans

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Politicians in Washington may be offering assurance that the government will figure out a way to avert default, but around the country, economic anxiety is rising and some people already are adjusting their routines. Government beneficiaries, social service groups that receive state and federal subsidies and millions more across the country are contemplating the possibility of massive and immediate cuts if the U.S. were to default on its financial obligations. Some are cutting back on necessities and others are finding ways to save money.

Associated Press

