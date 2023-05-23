Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 3:51 AM

Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish set for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet’ show for climate financing

TED / YouTube

By GLENN GAMBOA
AP Business Writer

Music superstars Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish and H.E.R. will team with advocacy nonprofit Global Citizen for a concert in front of the Eiffel Tower designed to convince world leaders to take further action against climate change. “Power Our Planet: Live in Paris” is set for June 22 to coincide with the “Summit for a New Global Financial Pact,” a gathering of the world’s political and business leaders to help developing nations finance sustainability projects. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans says the summit is an opportunity for governments and global banks to collaborate to jump start climate projects stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content