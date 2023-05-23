South Korean supplier plans $40 million auto parts plant in Georgia near new Hyundai complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A South Korean company will build a $40 million factory to make heating and cooling systems near a Hyundai Motor Group auto assembly plant in coastal Georgia. Hanon Systems announced Tuesday that it would build the plant in Statesboro, with plans to hire at least 160 new employees. Hanon Systems is the eighth major supplier to locate in the region after Hyundai announced a $5.5 billion plant to assemble electric vehicles and batteries in Ellabell, Georgia. Hanon Systems and seven other suppliers have since pledged to invest more than $2 billion and hire 4,800 people.

