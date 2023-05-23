Stung by election defeat, Greek opposition forced to pass on chance to form government

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s opposition leader has received and rejected an invitation to form the country’s next government. The decision by Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday two days after a general election produced no majority in parliament and is widely expected to trigger a new vote next month. The center-right New Democracy party led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emerged as the clear winner in Sunday’s election. Mitsotakis ruled out seeking a coalition government and favors a new election in late June.

