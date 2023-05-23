Skip to Content
Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $156.5 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $2.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.64 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.79 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSM

Associated Press

