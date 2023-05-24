Georgia nuclear rebirth arrives 7 years late, $17B over cost
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — The first new U.S. nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades has begun generating electricity. The Georgia reactor is supposed to reach full power output in coming days, with a second reactor scheduled for completion in 2024. Lead owner Georgia Power Co. says the reactors are a success. But the project is $17 billion over budget and seven years late. It was supposed to be part of an early 2000s nuclear power renaissance, but two reactors in South Carolina were abandoned and no others have been built. Still, proponents say nuclear power is a necessary part of achieving carbon-free electricity. Some are trying again, this time to build scaled-down reactors.