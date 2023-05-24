Hong Kong-flagged vessel briefly runs aground in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal, later refloated

CAIRO (AP) — A Hong Kong-flagged ship briefly ran aground in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal, though authorities said they were able to refloat it after it momentarily disrupted the waterway. The Xin Hai Tong 23 ran aground Thursday at the southern mouth of the Suez Canal. The Suez Canal Authority said that traffic in the canal had resumed after the ship was towed to another area. In March 2021, the Ever Given, a much-bigger container ship, crashed into a bank on a single-lane stretch of the canal and blocked the waterway.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.