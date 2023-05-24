Louis Vuitton takes Baroque and botanical cues from Italy’s Isola Bella for Cruise 2024 collection

STRESA, Italy (AP) — Destination cruise shows are among the fashion world’s most ambitious, winging the fashion crowd to some of the planet’s most scenic locations. As with real-life getaways, sometimes the weather does not cooperate. So it was with Nicholas Ghesquiere’s Louis Vuitton 2024 Cruise show Wednesday. Originally envisioned against a golden sunset on Italy’s Lago Maggiorie, it instead moved inside the 17th century Borromeo Palace due to incessant, unseasonal rain. In the end, the inclement weather only accented the vision of Louis Vuitton’s creative force for more than a decade, emphasizing Renaissance detailing seen in oil paintings in the halls reflected on contemporary silhouettes. The A-list crowd included Oprah Winfrey, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Connolly and Emma Stone.

