Nvidia: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.04 billion.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $7.19 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.51 billion.

