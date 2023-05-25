Mexico arrests owner of mine where 10 workers died in flooded shaft last year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The owner of a northern Mexico coal mine where 10 miners died last year has been arrested. The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement Thursday only that Luis “G” was arrested. But a federal official familiar with the case confirms it was Luis García, majority owner of El Pinabete mine in the border state of Coahuila. García was arrested May 18 in the neighboring state of Nuevo Leon. The arrest came nine months after the mine filled with water when workers broke through a rock wall into the flooded tunnel of an old adjacent mine.

