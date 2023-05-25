Supreme Court sharply limits federal government’s ability to police pollution into certain wetlands

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sharply limited the federal government’s authority to police water pollution into certain wetlands. It’s the second decision in as many years in which a conservative majority narrowed the reach of environmental regulations. The outcome could threaten efforts to control flooding on the Mississippi River and protect the Chesapeake Bay, among many projects, according to Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He broke with the other five conservatives on the court. The justices boosted property rights over concerns about clean water in a ruling in favor of an Idaho couple who sought to build a house near a lake.

By MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.