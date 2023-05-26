Crash of private Japanese moon lander blamed on software, last-minute location switch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Tokyo company whose lunar lander slammed into the moon says a software issue and a last-minute switch in the touchdown location led to the crash. Officials for the company ispace said Friday that its spacecraft was originally supposed to land in a flat plain. But the target was changed to a crater before December’s launch. The crater’s steep cliff apparently confused the onboard software, and the spacecraft went into a free-fall from less than 3 miles up last month. The company’s CEO says it’s still on track to attempt another moon landing in 2024.

