Iowa governor signs bill loosening child labor laws

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa teenagers could work more jobs and for longer hours under a bill signed into law Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Republican governor signed the law after it was approved by the Legislature earlier in May with only Republican support. Several states are embracing a rollback of child labor laws in response to complaints from business owners that they can’t find enough workers. Child welfare advocates worry the measures represent a coordinated push to scale back hard-won protections for minors. Some potentially dangerous work such as mining and meatpacking would be off limits to those younger than 18.

By SCOTT McFETRIDGE and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press

