Pro-government rally held in Serbia amid growing discontent after mass shootings

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people attended a rally in the Serbian capital in support of President Aleksandar Vucic. He is facing an unprecedented revolt against his autocratic rule amid the crisis triggered by two mass shootings that stunned the nation. Vucic’s supporters are being bused to Belgrade on Friday from all over the Balkan country. They are answering Vucic’s call for what he called “the largest rally in the history of Serbia.” Serbian officials said the rally promotes “unity and hope” for Serbia. Three large anti-government protests were held earlier this month in the capital. Demonstrators at those rallies demanded Vucic’s ouster.

