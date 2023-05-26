South Korean passenger plane flies with open door, lands safely

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Asiana Airlines and government officials say a passenger opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea. Air gusted through the cabin before the plane landed safely Friday. Some people on board tried to stop the person, but the door was eventually opened. The plane with 194 people was heading to Daegu from the southern island of Jeju. The flight is about an hour. The airline said an investigation would look into how long the door was open and other details. Police detained the unidentified person who opened the door. Some people were assessed at hospitals, but no one was injured.

