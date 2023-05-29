25 NATO-led peacekeepers injured in Kosovo in clashes with Serbs outside municipal building
By RADUL RADOVANOVIC and LLAZAR SEMINI
Associated Press
ZVECAN, Kosovo (AP) — The NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force say that 25 of its troops were injured in the clashes with ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo who were trying to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week. The violence was the latest incident as tensions soared over the past week. Serbia has put its military on high alert and is sending more troops to the border with Kosovo, whose declaration of independence in 2008 is not recognized by Belgrade. Kosovo and Serbia have been foes for decades with Belgrade refusing to recognize Kosovo’s sovereignty. Ethnic Serbs tried to enter the local commune building in Zvecan on Monday and clashed with police.