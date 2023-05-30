China warns of artificial intelligence risks, calls for beefed-up national security measures

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party is calling for beefed-up national security measures, highlighting risks from artificial intelligence. The official Xinhua News Agency said a meeting headed by party leader and President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged “dedicated efforts to safeguard political security and improve the security governance of internet data and artificial intelligence.” China already dedicates vast resources to suppressing any perceived political threats to the party’s dominance. However, worries about AI systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots such as ChatGPT. Countries around the world are scrambling to come up with regulations for the developing technology.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.