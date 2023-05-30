Consumer confidence declines again in May, 4th time in 5 months, particularly for older Americans

Consumer confidence fell in May as Americans, particularly older ones, became more pessimistic about the labor market, on top of elevated anxiety over inflation. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.3 in May from 103.7 in April. It’s the fourth time in five months that overall U.S. consumer confidence has declined. The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — fell to 148.6 from 151.8 last month. The board’s expectations index — a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook — ticked down slightly.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.